Tipperary farm families urged to take take time out at Tullamore Show

Now that the hot weather has given a bit of a reprieve now is the time to keep that promise and take the time off. Before you know it the kids will be back to school and all the agri-summer shows will be over, so make sure to get away.

On the back of a very hard winter and spring the summer sun has hit farmers hard as well, but it is important to remain positive.

One event that is coming up is the Tullamore Show on August 12, the premier livestock show in Ireland and attracts breeders of quality cattle and sheep from all over the country.

Tullamore Show has been trying to capture what people love most about the show and haven’t managed it! Every single thing and item makes it special, with an eclectic mix of the expected and unexpected that enthrals thousands who flock to Tullamore year after year.

It is not just about cattle and tractors, so be prepared for an unexpected experience.

Agriculture was originally the show's main focus, but this has broadened considerably over the years to adapt to Ireland's changing culture.

Discover the perfect summer's day out with family and friends. There’s an experience around every corner from children’s entertainment to dog showing and fashion shows.

Tullamore Show line-up incorporates many elements including cultural, commercial and competitive interests, ranging from livestock, equestrian, farm safety demonstrations, home industries, inventions, vintage, fashion, style and performing arts.

Enter the Tullamore Show date in your diary: Sunday, August 12, at Butterfield Estate, Blueball, and enjoy Ireland's biggest and best one-day show.

If you do need someone to look after the farm while you are away just contact FRS to give a hand.

FRS will also be at the show with our farm safety live demonstrations, Herdwatch app, and fencing demonstrations. This year, we are also involved in the inventions arena, so be sure to visit us at the show.

SHOW INFORMATION

n Over 260 acres of showground area

n Total prize fund of €175,000

n Total of over 1,000 classes

n 45 FBD national livestock show titles

n 300,000 square-foot of tented village

n Showgrounds open at 8.30am to the public

n Official opening by Agriculture & Food Minister, 1pm at main stand

n Official opening of the farm safety live demonstrations by Mairead McGuinness, MEP, at 11pm on stand L100

n Food and bar facilities on site

n Free car parking for 20,000 cars

n Reserved car parking available for people with physical disabilities, (display window sticker and follow livestock traffic directions to enter at Gate 5)

n Traffic plans will be in operation, which will be well signposted, available on website and in the press

n Judging commences at 10am for horse showing and 10am in all other areas

n Admission is €20 for adults and €15 for students and senior citizens. Accompanied children under 12 years are free.