Cloughjordan talk by Nicola Peel on finding solutions to pollution in Amazon

Nicola Peel, who has worked for 18 years in the Ecuadorean Amazon finding solutions to oil spills and turning waste into a useful resource, will talk at WeCreate, Cloughjordan Ecovillage on Thursday, August 16, at 7.30pm.

Nicola has found rainwater solutions for families with contaminated water and built houses from plastic bottles filled with rubbish to help clean up communities.

Nicola will talk on Finding Solutions, Inspiring People, and this will be followed by a conversation with locally-based journalist Iva Pocock. Iva has written extensively about environmental issues and works with community-led initiatives in response to climate change.

All are welcome to this free event which is jointly-organised by Cloughjordan Ecovillage and Irish justice and peace organisation Afri. Small donations welcome to cover costs.