Tipperary councillor John Carroll calls for lakeside amenity bylaws

A small number of people are “making life miserable” for everyone around Lough Derg's amenity sites, according to Cllr John Carroll.

The Fianna Fail councillor was commenting on a motion he had before Nenagh MDC calling on the council to expedite the provision of bylaws to incorporate amenity areas straddling the River Shannon and within the MDC's jurisdiction.

He said the bylaws would give greater control to the local authority and Gardai in areas such as traffic parking, litter control, parking on green areas, overnight parking of camper vans, lighting bonfires, excess alcohol, and the exercising of animals in the water at swimming locations and where boats are launched. He also said action was needed against unregistered boats.

Cllr Carroll said that people were also throwing lifebuoys into the lake.

“The MDC has invested heavily in amenities and no small minority group is entitled to come and have no regard for the area of for others,” he said.

Cllr Carroll was told by district administrator Rosemary Joyce that the bylaws had been drafted and sent for legal advice and that councillors would have a chance to discuss them at a later stage.