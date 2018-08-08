Tipperary takeaway among 13 food businesses issued with closure order in July

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has reported that 13 Closure Orders, 1 Prohibition Order and 1 Improvement Order, were served on food businesses during the month of July for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Among the food businesses issued with closure orders was Ricky's Fast Food and Indian takeaway with an address of 1 Abbey Street, Roscrea.

The closure order was served by the HSE on Riaz Uddin under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 (S.I. No. 117 of 2010) on July 26 and was lifted on August 1.

Among the reasons given for the closure order include shelving throughout the cleaning and sanitation service area was noted to be greasy and stained, there was a significant amount of flies noted throughout all areas of the premises and there was no soap or suitable means of hand drying available at wash hand basins in the staff toilets.

Staff were also noted to be reheating Kebab meat in the hot holding unit after a product was recorded at 32*C.

Nine Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

· Ricky’s Fast Food and Indian Takeaway, 1 Abbey Street, Roscrea, Tipperary

· Declan Lavers (wholesaler/distributor), Dromleena, Dunmanway, Cork

· Alchemy by the Lough (restaurant), 1B Valentine Villas, The Lough Road, Cork

· Dragon Inn (takeaway), Unit 4, Ashbourne Town Centre, Ashbourne, Meath

· Glanworth Takeaway, Main Street, Glanworth, Cork

· Grace’s Garden (restaurant), Main Street, Shankill, Co. Dublin

· Clarkes (butcher shop), 24 Fassaugh Avenue, Cabra, Dublin 7

· Anu’s Kitchen (restaurant), Unit 3 Glen Abbey Complex, Belgard Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24

· Totu Douglas (Closed area: raw meat butcher counter and deli counter area) (retailer), 2 Church Road, Douglas West, Douglas, Cork

Four Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

· Shannon Heritage at Bunratty Folk Park, trading as Bakery, Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, Bunratty, Clare

· Neree Mbala (retailer), 10a Base Enterprise Centre, Damastown Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 (post Improvement Order)

· Supervalu (Closed area: loose/open food areas – deli, fish counter, butchery counter, bakery, salad bar, shop floor hot counter, fruit & veg), Walkinstown Road, Dublin 12

· Roberto’s (Closed area: food storage and potato peeling area at the rear of the premises) (takeaway), 12 Ranelagh, Dublin 6

One Prohibition Order was served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

· Michael Walsh and Sons Butcher Shop, The Square, Athenry, Galway

One Improvement Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

· Bruree Hut (restaurant), Main Street, Bruree, Limerick