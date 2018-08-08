Cashel's Circle K leads the way with planned charging station for electric cars

Cashel will be at the forefront of a national campaign to promote green energy if new plans for charging electric cars at the Circle K Service Station just off the M8 Motorway come to fruition.

Applicant Ionity GMBH has lodged plans with Tipperary County Council for the development of a High Power Electric Vehicle Charging Station consisting of the installation of six electric vehicle charging bays, each comprising a parking space and electric vehicle charging unit, associated revisions to the existing car parking area, installation of electric vehicle power units, construction of a new substation, erection of illuminated signage, and associated lighting, infrastructure and development works, at the Circle K Motorway Services Area, Junction 8, M8 Motorway, Waller's Lot, Cashel.

Plans were received on July 30, and submissions can be made by September 2.