'Taste of Cashel' coming in September, with Cashel Arts Festival

Cashel Arts Fest has announced more workshops and events for this coming September.

The 2018 programme of events is now uploaded and live on www.cashelartsfest.com. General booking opens on September 1st. Earlybird booking for selected events is now open.

As always we have a wide range of workshops on offer this year. Online booking starts on September 1st and there are limited places for each workshop so book early to avoid disappointment.

As part of our visual arts programme this year we are delighted to have Imogen Stafford with us. Imogen will be creating one of her unique wire sculptures on the wonderful public space that is the Plaza during the festival. She will also be facilitating a workshop for adults on the Sunday of the festival for those who would like to make their own sculpture.

We are delighted to announce a new strand to our festival this year - 'A Taste of Cashel' food experience. Cashel Arts Festival is delighted to have teamed up with local food retailers and producers to create the Taste of Cashel food experience. Indulge your taste buds and savour the flavour of the wide variety of high-quality local produce in this celebration of the richness of Tipperary and Irish food culture. From 11am-3pm on Saturday the 22nd September, look out for the various food stalls outside participating retailers on the streets of Cashel.

Look out for our 'Play It Again Community Piano' during the festival.

This beautiful piano, donated to the community by St. John the Baptist Girls’ National School and painted by artist Neil O’Dwyer, will be on the Plaza throughout the festival for all to interact and share the joy of making music.

Post any videos or pictures you take on social media. There will be a surprise guest appearance. Come and play your piano! Thank you to the members of The Men's Shed in Cashel for preparing and painting the undercoat on the piano.

Cashel Arts Festival has commissioned Aidan O'Donnell to write 15 minutes of music based on traditional structures as a way of highlighting the rich traditions of the local area. The piece will incorporate performances by professional musicians and local students. The tunes composed will be taught to a wide range of students locally to ensure transmission. This commission is funded by The Arts Council.