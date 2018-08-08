Grange Development Group has announced that it will host a public strolling lecture at 7pm on Friday, August 24th, during National Heritage Week 2018, which will take place from 18-26 August.

Eileen Canny, a well-known wildlife expert, will lead a guided walk through the ‘nature walk’ loop of Grange Walks - with leisurely stops and discussion on the species, habitats and behaviour of the plants and animals of the area.

Speaking about the event, Declan Rice of Grange Development Group said: “Our group is very pleased to participate in Heritage Week and delighted to have Eileen Canny lead the Walkie-Talkie event.

“Eileen is a very knowledgeable naturalist and experienced educator on wildlife. We are sure the event will very popular and there’ll be a high demand for the limited places. There’s no charge for attendances, but we ask that people intending to attend let us know in advance.” Declan also stated, “we are also thrilled to be able to host Maura Brennan of the Kilkenny Forestry School on Wednesday the 22nd of August that week. Maura’s 'Wild Ways' workshop for children between 6 and 12 years of age with nature games, bush-craft, wild crafts, etc. will also be held on Grange Loop.

“That starts at 11am- and once again booking is really important. Our thanks as ever go to Coillte Teo and to the landowner Peter Ponsonby for permission to use and develop Grange Walks.”

The theme of this year’s National Heritage Week is ‘Sharing Stories’. During the week-long celebration of Ireland’s heritage, communities across Ireland are encouraged to share heritage stories in new ways, with new people. Coordinated by the Heritage Council, National Heritage Week is Ireland’s most popular cultural event and this year more than 570,000 people are expected to participate in over 2,000 heritage events around the country.

The aim of National Heritage Week is to build heritage awareness and appreciation while shining a light on the great work that is carried out in all communities in Ireland to preserve and promote our natural, built and cultural heritage.

One of the highlights of the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018, this year’s Heritage Week will also include many activities which explore and celebrate connections with our European neighbours and promote a sense of belonging to a common European space.

Commenting on this year’s programme of events, Chairman of the Heritage Council, Michael Parsons, said: “Our cultural heritage belongs to everyone so we are encouraging everyone to get involved, to share a story and make a connection during Heritage Week.

“People of all ages will have ample opportunity to find out more about our nature, history and culture by taking part in tours, walks, talks, exhibitions, outdoor activities and much more. From wildlife boat tours to storytelling workshops for children, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Most Heritage Week events are family-friendly and free of charge so that our shared heritage can be accessed and appreciated by all.”

For a full listing of all National Heritage Week events around Tipperary/ Kilkenny and around the country please go to www.heritageweek.ie or pick up a brochure from your local library and Tourist Office.