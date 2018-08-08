Nenagh walkers set off on epic trip to coincide with Pope's visit to Dublin

Nenagh Walking Club is planning an epic walk along the Grand Canal to arrive in Dublin in time for the visit of Pope Francis to the World Gathering of Families.

The walk is being organised by Donie Mackey and the Thursday walkers have the chance to join Donie on Thursday, August 16, when a bus departs from St Mary's of the Rosary at 9am for the 22km walk from Sopwell to Lorrha via O'Sullivan Beara Way, and again on August 23, to join for the 20km walk from Edenderry to Robertstown.

Booking is essential through Donie at 087-8761442.

Meanwhile, a meeting will take place this Thursday, August 9, at 8pm in the Hibernian Inn, Nenagh to discuss walk fixtures and finalise details for the upcoming trip to Achill and Clare Island.

The next Sunday walk is on August 19 and is a hike around Tountinna; contact Margaret, 087-2369564.

Other upcoming Sunday walks are the challenging walk from Latteragh to Devil's Bit.

Next Tuesday, August 14, will be in the Silvermines, contact Lily, 087-7915001.

Tuesday evening walks will shortly come to an end and members will then do the bypass for the winter.

Last of the Summer Wine walks continue on Thursday mornings, contact Willie, 087-6633577.