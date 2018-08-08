Tipperary Parkinson's clay pigeon shoot cheque presentation in Newtown

On the weekend of June 16 and 17, Newtown Clay Pigeon Club organised a charity shoot in aid of Tipperary Branch of the Parkinson's Association at their club grounds in Newtown.

A most enjoyable weekend was had by all involved in the picturesque grounds overlooking Youghal Bay on the Shannon and overlooking the town of Nenagh.

There was a huge turnout of participants in the competition and non competition classes.

Many attended as spectators and supported the coffee/tea day and raffle which were organised as part of the charity event.

The amount will be revealed on this Saturday August 11 at 9pm in Barry's Pub, Newtown, Nenagh when Newtown Clay Pigeon Club presents the proceeds of the event to representatives of Tipperary Branch of Parkinson's and Nenagh Support Group Weekly Monday Club. In appreciation to all who contributed in anyway - sponsor, competitor, volunteers on the day, donated prizes, purchased tickets or assisted in ensuring a most successful and smooth running weekend - we wish to invite you to attend this special occasion and enjoy a night of music, song and craic.

This is an evening of appreciation with no fundraising involved.

For further information please contact Jim Barry, 087-2736559; Heather Barry on 087-6672445; Helen Mooney, 087-2833034; or Marion Burke, 087-2967296.