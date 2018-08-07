Cashel Lions Club - Third Level Education Bursary

Cashel Lions Club would like to inform Third Level, First Year students in the Cashel area that they are offering a number of educational bursaries under the Corby Scheme. Application forms can be downloaded online or received from Richard O’Brien, Secretary, Cashel Lions Club, Boscabell, Cashel.

Completed application forms, which must include proof of a Third Level place, must be returned to the secretary not later than noon on September 10th.