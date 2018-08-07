Cahir ABP plant helps raise the steaks for Aldi in Great taste Awards

Aldi’s Tipperary-based supplier, ABP Cahir have been recognised at the prestigious international 2018 Great Taste Awards.

Aldi’s Irish Angus Rib Roast on the Bone sourced by ABP Cahir won two gold stars at the 2018 Great Taste Awards, while it won three one star awards for Aldi’s Specially Selected Exquisite Irish Black Angus Fillet Barrel, Aldi’s Irish Black Angus Dry Aged Tipperary Rib Eye Steak and Aldi’s Irish Black Angus Dry Aged Tipperary Striploin Joint.

Aldi Ireland’s group buying director Finbar McCarthy congratulated the Tipperary supplier.

“We are delighted to see ABP taste further international success with their products for Aldi. The Great Taste Awards are one of the most reputable and prestigious fine food and drink awards in the UK and Ireland, so we are thrilled to see that our suppliers’ commitment to quality has been once again recognised,” he said.

Aldi won a total of 34 titles at the 2018 Awards, with many of this year’s winning Aldi products sourced from Irish suppliers.