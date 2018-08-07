Roscrea Heritage Society events for National Heritage Week

Roscrea Heritage Society have organised a number of great events to coincide with National Heritage Week, which takes place from Saturday August 18th to Sunday August 26th.

This is a nine day celebration of Ireland’s heritage. National Heritage Week gives groups & individuals a platform to showcase our natural, built and cultural heritage.

Our events are all inclusive and free of charge. There really is something to suit everyone such as:

“Rambling House in the Courthouse” – Tuesday 21st August (7pm- 10pm).

Out with the petty sessions & in with the music sessions! You are invited to join Séamus Moloughney, Paddy Curran and friends in this stunning historical site, for what promises to be a fantastic evening of ‘stories, songs and rhymes from the rare ould times’.

Light refreshments will be served on the night, bring a friend and a song!

Tour of Fancroft Mill & Gardens – Thursday 23rd August (10.30am – 1.30pm)

You are invited to explore Marcus & Irene Sweeney’s hidden gem, located just 4km outside Roscrea. Your visit will include a presentation of the site, guided tour of the mill complex and guided exploration of the extensive gardens. Light refreshments will be served on the day.

Transport will be provided, leaving Castle St, Roscrea at 10.15am sharp and returning to Roscrea @ 2pm. Places on this tour are limited and must be booked in advance through Roscrea Heritage Society only.

“Know your Heritage” Walking Tour – Friday 24th August (3pm – 4.30pm).

Join Dick Conroy for an informative tour of Roscrea, taking in some of our stunning heritage sites as you wander around Ireland’s third oldest town. Meeting in Roscrea Castle Courtyard from 2.45pm.

Listen carefully on the walk and answer a short quiz to be in with a chance of winning an OPW Family Heritage Card. This card allows two adults and up to four children admission into all OPW heritage sites in Ireland, valid for one year from first use. We will also have goody bags for children at the end of our walk.

“Dancing at the Crossroads” – (3pm – 6pm) Glebe Park Roscrea.

Dance your way back to a place in our town where music, song, laughter and dancing partners was the order of the day! Come reminisce and relive those memories at our Dancing at the Crossroads.

There will be plenty to keep the children happy too, such as, face painting, colouring corner and much more! Enjoy a cuppa from our tea tent and join in with the Ceol agus Craic just waiting to be had.

For bookings on our tour to Fancroft Mill & Gardens or general enquiries, please contact Roscrea Heritage Society via any of the following: Email – roscreaheritagesociety@gmail.com. Facebook – Roscrea Heritage Society Mobile (Pamela) (085) 7114183