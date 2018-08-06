North Tipperary Show draws the crowds as entries and displays are better than ever

North Tipperary Agricultural Show this Monday proved to be a huge success, with attendance numbers and show entries up.

A clearly delighted show chairman Conor Delaney said that the crowds arrived from early morning with the main car park area full well before lunchtime.

"We have received huge support from local businesses, with over 150 stalls and exhibitors taking part," he said.

Entries in the pony section were so great, the committee had to hold off on the horse section this year.

With the morning staying dry, he said most visitors had come early ahead of the afternoon drizzle, but even late on people were reluctant to head for home.

Among the main attractions was the Nenagh Classic Car Club's display of 317 vintage motors, ranging from Rolls Royces to Mercs and even the humble Toyota.

One couple drove all the way from Switzerland for the event," said Brendan Murphy of the club, and they received a special cup in memory of the visit. Another couple travelled from France in a Citroen 2CV.

Over 60 German vehicles were on display as part of this year's vintage car theme of Fast and German.

Also attracting good numbers to their stalls were Lough Derg RNLI, Ormond Search and Rescue and An Garda Siochana.

Lough Derg RNLI and Ormond Search and Rescue both appealed to the the public to consider volunteering with them