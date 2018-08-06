Excitement builds for Dualla Show on August 26th

This year's Dualla Show is just a few weeks away and we've got a huge show planned with the usual mix of old and new!

As part of year's Tipperary Truck Show we're delighted to have the phenomenon that is Grassmen on site with Gareth "Donkey" Gault and friends bringing their incredible enthusiasm for all things grass and diesel.

In addition to their trade stand they'll also be showcasing their recently acquired Scania R560. Making a debut this year is Sinead Delahunty who will be giving a cookery demonstration with recipe's from her super health book "Delalicious".

We are also thrilled to announce that we will host the final of the Munster Aberdeen Angus Munster Junior Bull and Female of the Year as part of this year's livestock event.

The competition is open to all calves registered with the Irish Aberdeen-Angus Association and exhibited by a breeder living in the Munster province.

Points are accumulated from qualifying shows at Midleton, Cork, Dungarvan and Cappamore with the champion and reserve prize being awarded in both male and female categories in Dualla!

On top of all that we've got the usual tractor pulling, free circus and free kid's entertainment all day. It's looking to be another fantastic day!

Every year the Dualla Show tries to make the day as affordable as possible for young families.

Part of this aim is our unique "KidsZone" area which consists of a secure and supervised play area with TEN completely FREE inflatable castles, slides and obstacle courses. This year we have a New Holland Tractor Inflatable, the Hip Hip Hippo Dome, the Thunder Truck obstacle course, Bungee Run, Milk-a-Cow Inflatable, Henry the Rodeo Horse, the 40 Foot Showman's Slide, the 22 Foot Megaslide, the Disco Castle and the Party Castle!

There's also free face painting throughout the day and a play area with free toys for the very youngest of our visitors! And yes, the famous barrel train is also free!

Carfest is a dedicated Volkswagen Audi group car show. Top class silverware and hampers will be awarded to class winners..

Registration: Vehicles are required to be pre-registered. A credit card is required. To register your car for the event costs €20.

All entered vehicles must be in the show grounds and parked before 11am on Sunday 26th of August.

A designated camping area adjacent to the show grounds will be available on the Saturday night.

Pre-registered vehicles may park up and camp for the night. Live music and BBQ will be available for all pre registered cars camping on the night.

The tractor pulling is back again this year with the 5th round of the ITPC championship and all to play for.

It's an event not to be missed with a number of new entrants in the Superfarm classes and a chance to see the likes of Red Thunder and Horrid Henry go head-to-head for the top spot! Pulling starts at 12pm. Enquiries to Conor Breen on (086) 277 4464.

The Dog Show is one of the most popular events of the day and attracts a large number of entrants. This year due to the increasingly high numbers of dogs we are having two judges on the day.

The Dog Show is open to all canines – mutt or pedigree. Our judges will be looking for dogs that are fun, happy, talented and charming, so if you think that your dog fits the bill then be sure to bring your dog this year.

The competition categories include awards for best puppy (over 6 months and under 12 months), small dog, large dog, terrier, hound, gun dog and the much coveted "Dog Chairperson would like to take home". There's also classes for best young handlers (boys and girls under 14) and a dog and owner race! Entries are taken on the day. Judging starts 2.30pm. Contact John on (087) 2745720 for queries.

