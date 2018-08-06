Tipperary crime: Three men in court following overnight break-in in Borrisokane

Three men were before a special sitting of Nenagh Court over the bank holiday weekend following an overnight burglary at a premises in Borrisokane.

Gardaí attended a burglary at a premises in Borrisokane on August 4 at approximately 4.15pm.

Three men had entered the premises and stole property.

Three men in their 40s, 30s and 20s were arrested a short time later and the property was recovered.

They appeared before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court and were remanded in custody.