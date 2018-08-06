Lough Derg RNLI aids three people on speedboat and cautions others on submerged rocks

At 4.20pm on Sunday, Lough Derg RNLI launched following a request from Valentia Coast Guard to assist three people on a 19-foot speedboat, broken down and drifting at a location southwest of Parker's Point.

En route back to station, as the lifeboat approached the Mountaineer buoy they saw a cruiser passing on the wrong side of the marker.

The lifeboat advised the skipper that there was a rocky shelf from the buoy to the shoreline and to stay on the navigation route, which they did.

A motor-sailing vessel was also navigating inside the same buoy and when advised by the lifeboat, also changed course to pass on the correct side of the mark in safe water.

The lifeboat returned to station and was ready for service again at 6.45pm.

Owen Cavangh, Volunteer helm at Lough Derg RNLI, said: "Respect the water, make sure your boat is serviced and has sufficient fuel for your journey. Enjoy the lake and ensure you follow the navigation route and stay the correct side of the navigation buoys."