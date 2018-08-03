Irish Water reminds Tipperary people to continue to conserve water

Irish Water is reminding customers throughout Tipperary to continue to conserve water as much as possible. As a result of the ongoing dry spell, water levels in many sources are lower than normal and it will take a sustained period of rainfall to replenish supplies.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are continuing to monitor water sources across the county. A big emphasis is being placed on finding and fixing leaks to reduce any water losses through the network.

We are asking the local community to help in terms of checking for internal leaks within the home and fix any dripping taps or leaking toilets. If people notice any leaks in the area, please notify Irish Water at 1850 278 278 or via the website www.water.ie, so that they can be fixed.

Irish Water this week launched a public information campaign on the importance of continuing to conserve water. The average person uses 129 litres of water a day. However, new research shows that over 50% of those surveyed under-estimate average daily personal water usage by half.

While recent rainfall has led to a slight recovery in water levels in surface water sources (rivers and streams), it will take sustained rainfall over many weeks and even months to fully replenish raw water levels in rivers, lakes and groundwater sources and treated drinking water levels in our storage reservoirs. In the meantime we all have a role to play in conserving water. Simple steps like taking a short shower instead of a bath, turning off taps and fixing leaks in outside taps or farm troughs all help to make a difference. We are also reminding people to report any leaks they see in the public network by calling 1850 278 278 or on the Irish Water website

Any measures taken to reduce consumption, no matter how small, will help in terms of replenishing water supplies.

We would like to thank the communities and businesses for every effort they are making to reduce their water consumption at this time.

For more water conservation tips please see https://www.water.ie/ conservation/