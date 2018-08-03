Cashel drugs case sent for trial to Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court

A man charged with possessing thousands of euros worth of heroin and cannabis in Cashel for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others, has been sent forward for trial to Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court.

Liam McCarthy of No. Liam Lynch Park, Glasheen, Bishopstown, Cork was returned for trial at Cashel District Court last Thursday after the Book of Evidence was served on him in relation to nine offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A co-accused, Martina Walsh of No. 9 Connors Close, Cashel was also sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court on a charge of knowingly permit the sale or supply of controlled drugs at her home address. Judge Marie Keane returned Martina Walsh of No. 9 Connors Close, Cashel and McCarthy for trial to the next session of Clonmel Circuit Court in November 6 after the Book of Evidence was served on them at Cashel District Court last Thursday.

Det. Gda. Paul Leahy gave evidence of arresting and charging McCarthy that morning in relation to the nine offences he faces before the circuit court. He made no reply to the charges.

McCarthy is charged with importing €19,950 worth of cannabis, possessing cannabis with a market value of €13,000 or more for sale or supply to others and possessing cannabis at Dublin Road, Cashel on January 28.

He is also charged with possessing heroin with a market value of €13,000 or more and possessing cannabis for sale or supply at No. 9 Connors Close, Cashel on January 1, 2018. And he is charged with possession of both drugs at that address on the same date.

Det. Gdal Leahy said the gardai had no objection to bail being granted to Walsh and McCarthy on condition they surrendered their passports, reside at their addresses and sign on twice weekly at Cashel Garda Station in the case of Walsh and at an unnamed designated Garda Station in the case of McCarthy.

Judge Keane remanded Walsh and McCarthy on bail with these conditions attached and remanded them to appear before Clonmel Circuit Court on November 6th.