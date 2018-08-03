ESB plans for Cahir in Co. Tipperary appealed to An Bord Pleanála

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála in relation to an ESB structure in Cahir.

John Cummins has appealed a decision by Tipperary Co. Council granting conditional permission for retention to the ESB for an existing reinforced concrete foundation structure at the ESB Communications Site, Clonmel Road, Townspark, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

The structure is 4.5 metres by 4.5m by 1m, including associated steps and safety handrail. three 1.3m high panel antennae, two 0.6m diameter link dishes, and two 0.3m diameter link dishes attached to an existing 32m high lattice communications structure previously granted planning permission. Tipperary Co. Council gave the go-ahead on June 26 subject to three conditions.

Mr Cummins lodged the appeal on July 23.