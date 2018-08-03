Upperchurch family says 'thank you' for Irish Motor Neurone Disease fundraiser

The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) is the primary support organization in Ireland for those affected by this disease.

It offers assistance to the patients, to their families and carers through advocacy, home and professional help.

The vision of the association is ‘a world free from Motor Neurone Disease’. To achieve this goal, ongoing research is vital. This necessitates both expertise and finance.

In 2017 the total expenditure amounted to c €1.7m.

As the Association is mainly reliant on corporate, individual donations and on fundraising 82% of above cost was obtained from those sources.

Thanks to your generosity in supporting the abseiling challenge in Croke Park and the Wild Life event organized by the Clodiagh Anglers, €11,345 was contributed to the Association.

Sincerest thanks to you all for your support. Your financial response merits admiration and gratitude. A special mile buiochas, from the Ryan family, The Line, Upperchurch, Thurles.

For more information onIMNDA call Coleraine House, Coleraine St, Dublin 7. Tel: 01 8730422. Helpline: Freefone 1800 403 403. Email: services@imnda.ie