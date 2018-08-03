Heroin addict gets 3-month suspended jail term for shoplifting in Thurles

A Thurles woman who stole a cosmetic kit worth nearly €60 from a local pharmacy, was given a 3-month suspended prison sentence at Thurles District Court.

Lisa Fanning entered Maher’s Pharmacy in Liberty Square, Thurles, on December 6, 2017, heard Judge Brian O’Shea.

Ms Fanning, of 35 Slí na Suir, Mitchell Street, Thurles, picked up a Flique Professional Master Brush Cosmetic Kit, valued at €59.95, and left without paying.

The property, belonging to Catherine Maher, was not recovered. “She said she could not remember the incident,” said Sgt. Andrew Lyons. Ms Fanning was “under the influence” during the incident, which was captured on CCTV. She has nine previous convictions.

Solicitor Mr Colin Morrissey said that Ms Fanning (26) is a single parent and has a “serious heroin addiction”, but is in recovery. Ms Fanning has attended a “meth clinic” and has pleaded guilty.

“She is confident that if she can get a handle on the addiction, she will not be before the Court again,” said Mr Morrissey.

Judge O’Shea said it was at the “lower end of the range” for this type of offence, but an aggravating factor were the nine previous convictions, two of which are for theft. Judge O’Shea said there was a “high risk” of Ms Fanning re-offending in the next 12 months. “She tells me she is clean,” said Mr Morrissey.

Judge O’Shea imposed a prison sentence of three months, suspended for 12 months on condition that Ms Fanning keep the peace and be of good behaviour, that she engage with the probation services, and that she remain drug free at all times.

If she failed to meet these conditions, or arrived at an appointment with drugs taken, “she will be brought back before the Court, and you will go straight to prison, so it’s serious for you now,” the Judge warned Ms Fanning.