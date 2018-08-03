Jail for Thurles drug addict found with 'diamorphine'

A Thurles drug addict was given a total of four months imprisonment, with the last two months suspended, for unlawful possession of drugs.

Judge Brian O’Shea heard that Martin Quinlan, of 9 Kennedy Park, Thurles, has been in custody regarding allegations of an alleged incident involving Gardaí on the Main Street of Templemore on June 23 last. For this, Quinlan is remanded in custody to appear before Nenagh Court on August 17th next.

Quinlan also faces separate charges of assault on different dates, on which Judge O’Shea refused to take jurisdiction. These matters were adjourned to September next for a Book of Evidence. The nature of these allegations cannot be reported for legal reasons.

Separately, Quinlan was charged with unlawful possession of drugs in the Main Street of Templemore on June 14, 2017. Sgt. Lyons said Garda Samantha Meehan searched Quinlan and found €10 worth of cannabis in his possession.

On July 29, 2017, Garda Timothy Cullinane was on patrol in the Abbey road, Thurles, when he stopped Quinlan. Quinlan was searched and found in possession of €60 worth of diamorphine, which he said was for his own personal use.

In another incident, Garda Cullinane searched the home of Quinlan and found “a small quantity” of cannabis herb, valued at €20, and again Quinlan admitted it was for his own personal use.

Quinlan has four previous convictions, including for burglary, and handling stolen property.

Mr Quinlan (24) is facing “serious difficulties down the line,” said Solicitor Mr Colin Morrissey. Quinlan fell into drug addiction about two years ago, and that underpins his current predicament, said Mr Morrissey. “He’s been clean for five weeks. He does appear in good condition. He intends on dealing with his addiction issues and hopes to have residential treatment.”

Mr Quinlan is “holding his hands up” and signed a Garda notebook making admissions. “He fell into the wrong crowd. He had too much time on his hands, that’s what led him into drug addiction,” added Mr Morrissey.

Judge O’Shea said that, looking at the drugs offences in isolation, they appeared on the “lower end of the scale.” However, Judge O’Shea said he was concerned that one of the offences related to diamorphine, an “entirely different class of drugs.”

Judge O’Shea imposed two terms of two months each for the two drug offences, but suspended the second sentence on condition Quinlan enter a peace bond of €200 cash.