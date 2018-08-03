Appeal for missing Tipperary man Cathail Shanahan is stood down

An appeal by Tipperary Gardai for information on Cathail Shanahan, who had been missing from his home since Monday, has been stood down in sad circumstances.

The Gardai had issued their appeal on Thursday for the 43-year-old from outside Nenagh.

In a post to their Facebook page this Friday they thanked the public, who supported them in the search operation.

"Our thoughts are now with his family and friends," they said.