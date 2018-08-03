LEADER funding of almost €225,000 for six projects in Tipperary - Ahearn 

Fine Gael Candidate for the next General Election Garret Ahearn has today announced LEADER Funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development for 6 projects in Tipperary totalling almost €225,000.

The largest amount which has been approved is €124,311.90 for Killenaule Community Carpark. The other Five projects to receive funding from Minister Michael Ring’s Department are Clonmel Applefest (€5,010), Holycross Community Walkway (€40,860), SCEAL in Lorrha (€11,070), Community Energy Audit, Nenagh (€22,050) & District Heating A&D Nenagh (€22,050).

Welcoming the news Garret Ahearn said: “LEADER funding provides rural communities across Tipperary with the resources to enable local partners to actively engage and direct the local development of their area, through community-led local development.

"I welcome the announcement today that 6 excellent local organisations have been successfully chosen and I thank Minister Ring for his continued support regarding Tipperary. I will continue to work closely with Minister Ring on future Projects that can enhance the communities in Tipperary," concluded Mr Ahearn.