LEADER funding of almost €225,000 for six projects in Tipperary - Ahearn
Fine Gael Election candidate Garret Ahearn
Fine Gael Candidate for the next General Election Garret Ahearn has today announced LEADER Funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development for 6 projects in Tipperary totalling almost €225,000.
The largest amount which has been approved is €124,311.90 for Killenaule Community Carpark. The other Five projects to receive funding from Minister Michael Ring’s Department are Clonmel Applefest (€5,010), Holycross Community Walkway (€40,860), SCEAL in Lorrha (€11,070), Community Energy Audit, Nenagh (€22,050) & District Heating A&D Nenagh (€22,050).
Welcoming the news Garret Ahearn said: “LEADER funding provides rural communities across Tipperary with the resources to enable local partners to actively engage and direct the local development of their area, through community-led local development.
"I welcome the announcement today that 6 excellent local organisations have been successfully chosen and I thank Minister Ring for his continued support regarding Tipperary. I will continue to work closely with Minister Ring on future Projects that can enhance the communities in Tipperary," concluded Mr Ahearn.
