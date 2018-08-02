Exclusive: Tipp senior hurlers in search for new Manager after Michael Ryan steps down

The search is set to commence in Tipperary for a new Manager of the senior hurling team after it emerged this afternoon that Michael Ryan is to step down, The Tipperary Star can reveal exclusively.

The Upperchurch Drombane man, who guided Tipp to All-Ireland glory in 2016, will announce his stepping down later on this evening in a statement to be issued by the County Board.

The news will come as a shock to the Tipperary hurling public which had felt that Ryan and his selectors, Conor Stakelum, Declan Fanning and John Madden would remain on to try and restore the hurling fortunes of the county after enduring a difficult season in 2018 which saw the side crash out of the championship at a very early stage, at the completion of the round robin in Munster. The defeat to Clare ultimately sealed Tipperary's fate, but it did seem as though the management team would remain on to complete their term and rebuild the side.

However, The Tipperary Star now understands that the County Board Executive will be commencing the process to replace the management team following the news of their stepping down.

Michael Ryan has been involved with the Tipp senior team since the Liam Sheedy days and has given an extraordinary amount of time to the county, having retired as a player with an All-Ireland senior medal to his credit from 1991. It is far too early to say at this stage who will be in line to replace him but it does mean that Tiipperary will have a fifth Manager since 2009 - Liam Sheedy, Declan Ryan, Eamon O'Shea, Michael Ryan and the next to be appointed.

We understand a number of meetings had taken place over the course of the last few days between players and management and this has led to the decision of the management team to step away from the scene.

More details later.