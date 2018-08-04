Crowds turn out for Jimmy Turner Memorial competition

Now that the searing temperatures appear to have abated it's time to get back pitching on a more regular basis.

The greens are beginning to soften with the fairway returning to its natural colour.

Brian Cahill and Martin McCormack will contest the final of the Gents Greys Matchplay while the Ladies are down to semi-final stage. Congratulations also to Paul O'Brien who captured the Tipperary Hills Scratch Cup for the third time. Not sure of the exact number but that is definitely over 50 scratch cup victories for the Park Road man. A phenomenal achievement. Well done to you.

Elaine Quinn also continued her fine form when collecting the 11-18 Ladies prize at the Fermoy Scratch Cup. Friday the 20th saw a fine crowd turnout for the Jimmy Turner Memorial which was won by Patrick Kennedy, Paddy Quinn and Seamus Heeney. Thanks once again to the Turner family and supporters who continue to travel in great numbers in memory of Jimmy. Long may it continue.

Well done also to Frances Ryan and Anthony Maher who both collected a bronze medal at the National over 55 championships which took place at McDonagh, Co. Kildare, last weekend. With Frances making her debut on the Seniors tour (and she telling us she was only 39) a first round 56 saw her two shots off the first round lead held by her clubmate Bridget Shelley but a one shot improvement in Round 2 saw her overtake Shelley who returned 59 for Round 2. Unfortunately she agonisingly fell one stroke short of Rose Kelly's winning total of 110 with Shelley finishing two shots further back in 5th.

Maher was also very close in the Gents Intermediate grade when he backed up an opening -4 with a very impressive second round of -6 to finish on 10 under - just two shy of the winner - Sean Minogue of Riverdale.

Well done to both players.