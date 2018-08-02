Donohill is nominated for prestigious 'Pride of Place' awards

The communities in Donohill and the surrounding areas are busily preparing for the judging phase of The IPB Pride of Place Competition which will take place tomorrow (August 3rd).

Donohill village will represent Tipperary in the (0-300) population category in the annual all Ireland competition.

Pride of Place is an all-Ireland competition which is designed to recognise improvements made by local communities to create civic pride in their area. It recognises and celebrates the vital contributions that community partnerships make to society. The focus is on people coming together to shape, change and enjoy all that is good about their local area, and that is what Donohill is about; social inclusion and participation, community pride with dedicated supporters and helpers.

Donohill, Tipperary

Donohill (Dún Eochaille - the fort of the oak wood or the fort of the yew, symbolises “rebirth”.) is a small picturesque village situated in County Tipperary on the R497, 8 kilometres north of Tipperary Town. The village is steeped with history with numerous ring forts and a Norman moat, as well as the birthplace of the notorious Dan Breen. There are excellent amenities for a village of its size serviced by two pubs, a convenience shop, community hall, National School, a Church and many home grown businesses including the largest employer; Gleeson’s concrete. The village square is attractively landscaped with includes a recently developed state of the art playground run by the community, which services the village and the new housing development. The village has benefited from environmental and visual enhancements through the dedicated work of the Residents Group, Playground Committee, the Donohill Tidy Village Committee, Donohill Civic Amenity Site including great assistance from Tús and many more.

Donohill Development Council Ltd (DDC) was set up in 2008 and is a charitable voluntary “umbrella” organisation, which supports community groups in Donohill and surrounding hinterlands with the aim of promoting social inclusion and rural participation. In the last 5 years an FAI international sized soccer/community pitch (to the same specifications as the Aviva Stadium), a walking track and security fencing have been completed at Donohill lands. Currently the community complex, which includes two dressing rooms with a multi-purpose hall is being constructed with the support and assistance from everyone in Donohill and many affiliated organisations in the area. This strong and dedicated community support will continue for many years to come, with proposals already on the pipeline to develop the communal and sensory gardens and organise various community events in Donohill.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Pride of Place event which will commence at 2.30 pm in Donohill village on Friday 3rd August, and we will be holding a Play Day event at the playground for under 12s. For the older members of the community, a soccer match will be held at the community complex; to finish off the World Cup fever. So come and be part of this great day.

Deirdre Cox, Pride of Place liaison officer with Tipperary County Council, explains “Tipperary County Council is delighted to nominate Donohill Village to represent Tipperary in the 2018 competition. We believe this competition provides the opportunity for this community to showcase and highlight the valuable work they do”.

If any group in Tipperary is interested in show-casing their achievements and community activities in the Pride of Place Competition in future years they should contact Deirdre Cox, Pride of Place Liaison Officer, Tipperary County Council.