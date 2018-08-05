Cloughjordan ceramicist Helen Costello receives €500 award from design council

Helen Costello, from Cloughjordan, a third-year student studying for a BA Hons Design (Ceramics) at Limerick School of Art & Design, was presented with a €500 Travel & Training Support award by the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland’s (DCCoI) Future Makers Awards & Supports, one of the largest prize-funded award programmes in Europe for students and emerging makers.

One of the largest prize-funded award programmes in Europe for students and emerging makers, the Future Makers Awards & Supports programme was established by DCCoI in 2009 to assist and invest in the next generation of Irish designers and makers at a key stage in their professional development.

Following a call-out for entries in April, a record 191 online applications were received and assessed by judges Claudia Casali, director of International Museum of Ceramics in Faenza, Italy, and Philip Hamilton, creative director of Perch, Dublin.

Of those applicants, 41 were short-listed and invited to submit pieces of work for final assessment in all categories.

Demonstrating traditional and contemporary techniques as well as imagination, innovation and skillful execution, the 22 successful applicants come from a broad range of disciplines, from glass making to fashion, ceramics to jewellery making, and from across the island of Ireland.