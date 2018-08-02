Breaking: Sister of promoter of Tipperary Venue to be laid to rest in Moycarkey tomorrow

The death has been announced to Olive Fitzgerald (née Quirke) ‘Sunbury’, Cregboy, Claregalway, Galway ; Shannon, County Clare; and Thurles, County Tipperary.

Sister of Richard Quirke, the promoter of the Tipperary Venue at Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Olive passed away peacefully following a short illness in the loving care of her family.

Beloved wife of Allan Smith and the late Dick FitzGerald, Thurles, Olive was the much loved mother of Terri, Helen and Dick. She will be very sadly missed by her husband, daughters and son, sons-in-law Neil and Richard, daughter-in-law Sinéad, adored grandchildren Megan, Aaran, Cian, Owen, Abbey, Ciarán and Brendan, brother Richard, sisters Mary and Geralyn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Olive is returning 'home' to Tipperary to be laid to rest and her Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Peters Church, Moycarkey tomorrow Friday at 2:00pm. Interment to follow in St. Peter’s cemetery, Moycarkey, Thurles afterwards. Family flowers only by request. She lived with her family at Knockeen, Cormackstown, Thurles in her younger days.

She is reposing at ‘ Sioraiocht’ within the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this afternoon Thursday from 4.30 p.m. with Removal to the Church at 6.30 p.m. Her funeral cortege will arrive at St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey, Thurles, for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. on Friday 3rd August.

At large turnout is expected in Moycarkey with many of Olives friends and former schoolmates expected to come along to pay their final respects. Her obituary notice appropriately concluded - “It’s a long way to Tipperary and her heart lies there”.

May she rest in peace.