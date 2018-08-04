Cllr Seamus Morris fears for pedestrians using Beleen roundabout due to poor sightlines

Concerns have been raised by Cllr Seamus Morris over the sightlines at the Beleen roundabout on the N52 bypass around Nenagh.

Cllr Morris has asked Nenagh Municipal District Council to look at the junctions over fears that pedestrians are in danger.

There had been a number of accidents there already, and it was a hugely popular walking route for families, he said.

Cllr Morris told the council that there had been damage caused by a car crossing three lanes and crashing on the Nenagh side of the roundabout after coming from the Limerick road side, almost taking out walkers along the way.

He urged that the council examine the junction “before someone is killed”.