Nenagh Walking Club takes on tough challenge with visit to Upperchurch

Nenagh Walking Club's next Sunday walk is on August 5 to Knockalough, Upperchurch.

The walk has steep climbs and requires average level of fitness.

It will leave Nenagh from Kenyon Street car park, 11am; Dolla; Eagles Nest; at 11.15am; and Upperchurch school at 11.45am. Contact Anne, 087-2967498.

Upcoming Sunday walks to look forward to are Tountinna and a challenging walk from Latteragh to Devil's Bit.

On Tuesday, August 7, there will be a walk around Killaloe, leaving Kenyon Street car park at 7.10pm, or Ballina swimming pool at 7.30pm. Contact Pat, 085-1741411.

There will be a meeting on Thursday, August 9, for all club members.

Last of the Summer Wine walks continue on Thursday mornings, meeting at Tesco car park at 10.30am, except on the first Thursday of the month when the club departs at the earlier time of 9am for a walk further afield. Contact Willie, 087-6633577.