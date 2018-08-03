Tipperary housing: Nenagh district council takes eight estates in charge

Nenagh Municipal District Council has agred to take eight housing estates in its area in charge.

The estates are: Gurteen Grove, Rathcabbin; Derry Close, Rathcabbin; Silver Mews, Silver Street, Nenagh; Lough Derg Cottages, Dromineer; Harbour View, Dromineer; Derg Manor, Dromineer; Pallas Derg, Newtown, and Killeen Court, Borrisokane.

Meanwhile, the council has agreed the purchase of 14 houses in the district, and has closed the sale on eight houses, local councillors were told.

There are 18 vacant houses in the Nenagh environs.