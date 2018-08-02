Tipperary deaths: tributes paid to Portroe Tidy Towns volunteer Pat Ryan

Tributes have been paid to Portroe man Pat Ryan, a keen photographer and a stalwart of the local Tidy Towns committee.

Pat passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, August 1.

Portroe Tidy Towns committee paid tribute to him on their Facebook page, saying: "It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend and super volunteer pat Ryan. For years pat has been heavily involved in our tidy towns. He was a great man for the hard work as well as the entry form every year. A great man to capture the beauty of our beautiful village with his photography . We will all miss him dearly rest in peace Pat."

Liam Gleeson of Silvermines said Pat was a "pure gentleman, a sentiment echoed by Kevin Whelan, who added that Pat was a "great photographer".

Carol Quinn said that Pat was a "fantastic man volunteering for the benefit of all who live in Port".

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Majella and his cherished children Heather, Stephanie and Christopher; his mother Julia and brothers Jimmy, Chris, John and Connie, grandchildren Eve and Allie, son-in-law Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, cousins and friends.

He was pre-deceased by his beloved father Christy.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to St Mary's Church, Portroe at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Garrykennedy Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Oncology Unit at University Hospital, Limerick.