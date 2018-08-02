Silvermines group receives €2,000 for outdoor classroom to teach about environment

Silvermines Enhancement Group has received €2,000 in funding from the Applegreen Blossom Fund, a partnership between Applegreen and the Irish Youth Foundation (IYF).

The group will use the funding to establish an outdoor classroom.

The project will teach children about the environment through play and experience in a natural space.

The aim is to educate children about nature from a young age, in the hope that they will be more likely to take care of it and appreciate it as they grow up.

Silvermines Enhancement Group is one of 62 community and voluntary youth projects across Ireland which were chosen from over 300 applicants to receive a total of €124,000 from the Fund.

The fund invited applications from projects working with children and young people aged between 6 and 12 living in disadvantaged circumstances under the theme of health and wellbeing. The successful projects ranged from healthy eating and fitness, circus performance, kindness and even Star Wars-themed kick boxing!

This Thursday and Friday, Applegreen stores will invite customers to donate €1 to the Irish Youth Foundation with every purchase.