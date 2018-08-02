What will the weather be like in Tipperary this Bank Holiday Weekend?

Conditions over the course of the weekend are expected to be predominantly settled, with temperatures set to climb as high as 23 -26°C.

Overall a good deal of sunshine is expected, particularly on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, although some isolated showers may develop through Monday afternoon and evening.

Here is the weekend forecast:

Saturday

A large area of high pressure will bring settled conditions across the county on Saturday, with good spells of warm sunshine likely throughout. Temperatures will range typically between 20-24°C, with the warmest temperatures being located inland. Winds will be light and variable in direction.

Sunday

Similar conditions are expected on Sunday, with most areas of the county again seeing a mainly dry, bright and sunny day, though there is the risk of a little cloud along north-western coastal areas. Conditions will feel even warmer than on Saturday, with highest afternoon temperatures ranging between 23-26°C. Winds will be light and variable in direction.

Bank Holiday Monday

It looks as though Bank Holiday Monday will remain largely dry and settled, with some spells of warm sunshine also. Temperatures will remain very warm, with afternoon temperatures again reaching as high as 23-26° C. Winds will also remain light and variable making for very pleasant conditions.