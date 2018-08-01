Breaking: 90 houses in the pipeline for Templemore Thurles Municipal District

There are 90 new local authority houses, at various different stages, in the pipeline for the Templemore Thurles Municipal District, The Tipperary Star can reveal this week.

The houses range in size, design and layout and are spread out across the District from Thurles to Roscrea, to Borrisoleigh and Templetuohy.

But, while the houses, upon completion, will be a major boost to the local District, the number of applicants on the local authority list still stands at a staggering 824 - 394 of those are Thurles based, while Roscrea comes in second with 228 listed.

The largest single scheme in the District at the present time is the 28 unit development at The Glebe, Mill Road, Thurles for which a design team is being procured. This development will enhance the area greatly and will provide 28 families with state-of-the-art homes on the outskirts of the town.

There are a further 14 houses planned for Two-Mile-Borris and this is at stage one level which basically means that it is at layout design, with confirmed approval for expenditure.

Borrisoleigh also has 14 houses in the pipeline, with planning applications being submitted for twelve, and a further two at The Barracks where a boundary is being erected at present.

Templetuohy and Glencarrig, Roscrea both have ten houses in the plan, with the Templetuohy ones at stage 2 which means that it is being assessed prior to statutory approval submission. Roscrea is also at stage 2 pending resolution to an access issue.

The Cabragh Bridge Traveller Accomodation in Thurles is almost complete with a snaglist being carried out currently, while there are two further projects underway in Thurles with a two house build underway in Gortataggart, and a Mitchel Street house due to go to tender by the end of the month.

Contracts will be awarded for a five home development in Gortnahoe, once tender returns have been reviewed, bringing the total number of houses to come on stream in the coming months/years in the District to ninety.

Currently, there are 16 houses from the vacant stocklist which are being refurbished under the housing adaptations grants while there are 41 vacant council houses in the District. Of these - two are available for letting, 26 require minor repairs, seven require major repairs, and 3 have purchase works to complete. There are 3 derelict houses/demountables for sale.