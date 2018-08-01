Substantial increase in cataract procedures welcomed in Nenagh – Garret Ahearn

Fine Gael Candidate for the next General Election Garret Ahearn welcomed the opening of a stand-alone high-volume consultant-led cataract theatre by the University of Limerick Hospital Group in Nenagh Hospital, as part of the Government’s Waiting List Action Plan.

Garret Ahearn said that he is “confident this new development will reduce waiting times for patients waiting for cataract procedures. One of these initiatives has come to fruition today with the opening of the dedicated Cataract theatre in Nenagh Hospital and the first group of patients from University Hospital Limerick receiving day surgery today. I wish to thank the highly committed team in Nenagh for their hard work and wish them every success in this new venture.”