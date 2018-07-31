Tipperary student Naomi Ryan hoping to follow in the footsteps of top model Roz Purcell

A Music and Philosophy student from Tipperary is hoping to follow in the footsteps of top Irish model Roz Purcell when she takes to the stage at this month's Miss Universe Ireland competition.

Twenty one year old Naomi Ryan from Ballypatrick near Clonmel has set her sights on conquering the catwalk and says she hopes to emulate fellow Tipperary model Roz Purcell who famously represented Ireland in the Miss Universe competition in 2010.

Naomi, who taught herself both the piano and guitar before taking a place at University College Dublin to study music, says she was inspired to apply for the competition after viewing it as a stepping stone to further her modeling career.

“I saw the ad for it on social media and said I’d give it a go. I’d consider myself quite shy so I think it was a bit surprising for some people to see me going for something like this,” she tells the Tipperary Star ahead of Thursday night’s grand final in Dublin.

“I'd love to get into modelling and hopefully this will help me to join an agency but my plan B is to do primary teaching if that doesn't work out,” she says.

Naomi, whose father Michael runs MRP Plant Hire in Clonmel and brother David runs his own electrical business, has selected the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland as her chosen charity and already started volunteering with her local group in Clonmel which she says has been a “great experience” to date.

“I think people have a misconception about these competitions and it really is the furthest thing from a ‘lovely girls’ pageant. There’s a lot of preparation and you have to be very well up on current affairs and topical issues as the judges could ask anything in the interview rounds,” she adds.

Last year, Irish woman Cailin Toibín made the Top 4 in Europe and final 16 at Miss Universe 2017 becoming eight Irish woman in history to make it to the finals at Miss Universe and the first since Roz Purcell in 2010.

Miss Universe Ireland will hold its grand coronation night on Thursday, 2nd August at the Mansion House, Dublin. The event is hosted by Brittany Mason and TV personality James Patrice. The Red Carpet cocktail hour will begin at 6pm with the show starting at 7:30 pm.