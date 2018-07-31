Cashel singers reach high notes at AIMS Choral Fest

Congratulations to ‘The Sunday Morning Singers’ - a talented bunch of past and present students of Cashel Community School who were multiple prize winners at the AIMS Choral Festival in New Ross recently.

The Sunday Morning Singers were awarded first prize in both the Female and the Light Touch Competitions, an extraordinary accomplishment for this group of young singers. The judges at the AIMS Festival in New Ross were especially impressed by the finesse and professionalism of this group of singers some as young as 14.

"Their love of singing is so strong," said Deputy principal John Murray, "that many past pupils return to Cashel for special rehearsals on Sunday mornings so we named the choir the Sunday Morning Singers.

Successes and awards started earlier this year when the choir received first prize in the Lyric FM Christmas Carol Competition (Community Choir Section), a tremendous achievement for such a newly formed musical group.

"This is a very talented and committed group of singers" says Conductor Helen Colbert. “They have been outstanding choristers since they started in Cashel Community School and we are incredibly proud of them,” concludes Helen.

Further plans include participation in national competitions and lots more fun and singing on Sunday mornings.