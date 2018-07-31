Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath questions plan to change court poor box use

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has called on the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, to reconsider his proposal to abolish the court poor box system.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after the Minister told him in a parliamentary reply that contributions to the poor box had amounted to over €7.72m since 2014.

Last year alone the court poor box generated receipts of €2,007,140. For each of the years prior to that going back to 2014, at least €1.5m came in and which was subsequently distributed to various charities and local organisations, he said.

There are many reasons and instances why the court poor box is used by judges. The accused may never previously have been before the courts, may have pleaded guilty, a conviction might be inappropriate, or might adversely affect employment, career or working abroad prospects, and / or the offence may be of a minor or trivial nature,” said the TD.

Further, when combined with the Probation of Offenders Act, it provided an option where some financial penalty was considered merited but a conviction and fine were not, he said

“My concern is that although the Minister says he wants to introduce a more transparent system and replace it with a statutory Reparation Fund, he has not demonstrated in any clear way how the current system is being abused,” said Deputy McGrath.

His main concern is how this will hit those providing vital services.

“I am calling on the Minister to seek the input of the charities and those who will be most affected and to take their views into consideration before he wipes out what has been a predominantly fair and compassionate option especially for those who have committed very minor offences and for whom a criminal record would have a disproportionate impact,” said Deputy McGrath.