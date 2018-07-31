Lots of fun and games as refurbished Borrisoleigh playground opens

Borrisoleigh's refurbished playground was officially opened last Friday.

The playground, originally founded by Vera Hogan, John Walsh and Rory O Connell in 2004, has been upgraded to include a new wet pour surface and 5 new play units, including a new fully inclusive roundabout, the first of its kind to be opened in Ireland.

The most recent committee was established in 2015 and involved Janice Farrell, Kate Bourke, Evelyn McGrath, Marie Maher, Laura Ryan and Patrice Cooney.

The opening ribbon was cut by Deputy Michael Lowry, who was an outstanding support to the Committee throughout the process and starred as “Fr Michael” in the fundraising event, Tie the Knot or Not.

The playground was blessed by Fr Hennessy and was well and truly put through its paces by the local children.

The Kennedy family were guests of honour with a bench in memory of the late Cllr Willie Kennedy being donated by his friend and colleague Deputy Lowry.

Willie was initially involved with the committee but tragically passed away before its completion

The playground committee would like to say a sincere thank you to all who made the playground possible, including Rory O'Connell, PJ Delaney and Borrisoleigh Cycling Club who hosted our first fundraising event, an 80km and 40Km cycle.

They also thanked Paula Stapleton and Paul Boyle who wrote and directed the hilarious mock wedding of Donald and Hilary, as well as cast and those who worked behind the scene, to Silver Dollar, DJ Lorcan, Jane’s Flowers and to Rose Young in The Ragg, we say it was a night to remember and wouldn’t have been such a success without your support. A special thanks to photographer Derry O'Donnell, who was with us from the start and made us look good!

To our local and surrounding communities who were so supportive and generous attending these events, we are so grateful.

We would also like to thank Brenda Ryan of Ryan’s Camden Street, David O Connell Pharmacy, Dr Kevin Delargy, Deputy Michael Lowry, the parish of Borrisoleigh and Ileigh, parents and staff of First Steps Montessori, Templemore Lions Club, John Cummins Engineering Services Ltd, Tipperary Co-op Creamery, Michael Hogan painter and decorator and M & E supplies Dublin for their private donations and time. Their support was invaluable.

This private funding enabled the committee to secure a LEADER grant for the remainder of the costs of the playground and open its gates. We would like to thank Leader for their funding which allows communities like ours to improve their facilities and amenities.

The playground committee would like to applaud everybody involved in this community project and acknowledge that it would not have happened without you all.