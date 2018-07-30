Tipperary woman scoops €30,000 jackpot on Crossword Doubler scratch card

A lucky Tipperary woman who scooped a massive €30,000 on a Crossword Doubler scratch card has collected her winnings from National Lottery HQ today.

Lotto officials confirmed the winner visited the National Lottery offices earlier today to claim her mammoth prize. The winning €3 ticket was purchased at Harvey’s Spar store on the Racecourse Road in Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

There were celebrations on the double for a delirious Limerick family who collected a Lotto prize of €111,271 just 24 hours after they celebrated their county’s famous All Ireland semi-final win over Cork in Croke Park on Sunday.

The family who wish to keep their massive Lotto win private made the trip to Dublin on Sunday to see John Kiely’s Limerick team put Cork to the sword in emphatic fashion to secure their first All Ireland hurling final appearance since 2007.

The family then made their way to National Lottery HQ on Monday afternoon to pick up their Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €111,271 which they won on Saturday 14th July.

“We’re certainly making the most of our trip to Dublin this weekend!” said the winning Limerick dad. “There has been great excitement at home since we found out about our Lotto win but yesterday’s dramatic win over Cork has really put the icing on the cake. It’s a weekend we will never forget!” he said.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Gala store on Sheare Street in Kilmallock in Co. Limerick.