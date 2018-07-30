Borrisoleigh Festival draws out the crowds for music, dance and colourful wheelbarrows

This year's Borrisoleigh Festival was a great success with plenty of people from near and far enjoying all activities around the village.

There was tremendous excitement in the Square on Saturday night as the participants from the epic Track Attack Presidential Run returned home to a hero's welcome.

The walk on Sunday with the Bush and Briar Ramblers had the largest number of walkers than previous festivals.

The Wheelbarrow Extravaganza brought some great entries with the overall prize as voted by the public going to Kathleen Ryan who had obviously put a lot of effort into her entry 'The Dog House' as seen by the great detail included.

The Line Dancers entertained the crowds with well choreographed moves until the Social Dancing began with Phil Maher's Band

One of the highlights of the weekend was the surprise 70th birthday celebration for Phil Maher where his family joined him on stage with a cake.

In a 'This is Your Life' kind of moment members from some different organisations that Phil has been involved with over the years paid tribute to his selfless generosity of time and expressed gratitude for his contribution to the social fabric that weaves the community of Borrisoleigh into the wonderful place that it is.

While emotional scenes were happening in the Square the young children of the parish were well entertained with bouncy castles and games of skill in the Church grounds

The Yoga for Kids and Laughter Yoga for Adults presided over by Nora Shanahan proved a great success.

Kids also had an opportunity to try their hand at willow weaving with artist Lynn Kirkham of Greenmantle Arts, the nationally acclaimed sculptor with well known works such as the sculpture of Fionn MacCumhaill and his Hounds at the roundabout on Exit 12 in Kildare.

Live music in the Square kept everyone entertained on Sunday night with the duo of Dufrane taking over after Phil Maher's Band. The always popular Silver Dollar finished out the weekend's entertainment.