New data reveals luckiest county to buy your Lotto tickets in

The “Luckiest Lotto Counties” data, using 2016 Census Population figures, shows that Tipperary has had 3.2 Lotto Jackpot winners for every 10,000 people, placing it in mid-table of the Lotto league table. The data shows that Louth, Donegal, and Mayo are the top three luckiest counties.

The last Lotto jackpot to be won in Tipperary was in October 2017 when a lucky syndicate scooped a life-changing €7.5 million prize with a ticket they bought in Eason’s Store in the Thurles Shopping Centre.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said today:

“One of the most frequent questions we are asked is what is Ireland’s luckiest Lotto county. There has always been great rivalry amongst our players all over the country to claim this title. But it is important to note that chance has no memory and playing Lotto is purely a matter of luck. Whether it is in Tipperary, Laois, or Louth, in a shop or online from the comfort of your own home, you have the exact same chance of winning a prize.

He added: “We have had 51 jackpot winners from Tipperary since Lotto started and we are looking forward to a lot more in the future! And while Lotto players in Louth, Donegal, Mayo, Dublin and Carlow have enjoyed most success in the Lotto game per head of population, these findings do not have any bearing on who may be a future Lotto winner! It could be Tipperary again this Wednesday when the Lotto Jackpot is set to roll to a mega €7.5 million. This is the highest the jackpot has been in a while so we are appealing to players to buy their tickets early to avoid queues in store – or play at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.”

Co. Louth, known as “the Wee County”, boasts the most Lotto millionaires per head of population since Lotto launched three decades ago, with an incredible 76 lucky Lotto jackpot winners who have won in excess of €89 million between them; that’s 5.9 Lotto jackpot winners for every 10,000 people!

Coming a close second place is Co. Donegal, which has clocked up 90 Lotto jackpot winners in 30 years, sharing over €116 million in prizes. Census 2016 population figures show there are 5.65 Lotto jackpot winners for every 10,000 people in the county.

The Mayo football players may have suffered an early exit in the race for Sam Maguire this year but Lotto players in the green and red of the western county have had significantly more luck in the lottery game coming third on the Lotto list with 4.44 Lotto jackpot winners per 10,000 people. They have had 58 Lotto jackpot winners sharing over €103 million in prizes.

Meanwhile Dublin has had 572 lucky Lotto jackpot winners scooping over €856 million in jackpot prizes alone, or 4.25 winners for every 10,000 inhabitants. That tally places the county 4thon the Lotto league table due to its population of over 1.3 million.

Lucky Ranking                    County                 Population        Lotto Jackpot Wins      Lotto Jackpot Wins per 10,000


1                                        Louth                   128,884                     76                                         5.90

2                                       Donegal                 159,192                     90                                         5.65

3                                         Mayo                   130,507                     58                                         4.44

4                                         Dublin                1,347,359                   572                                        4.25

5                                         Carlow                    56,932                     22                                         3.86

6                                         Wicklow                142,425                     54                                         3.79

7                                          Cavan                    76,176                     28                                         3.68

8                                       Westmeath                88,770                     32                                         3.60

9                                        Monaghan                 61,386                     22                                        3.58

10                                       Galway                  258,058                      92                                        3.57

11                                        Sligo                       65,535                     23                                        3.51

12                                    Waterford                  116,176                     40                                        3.44

13                                       Clare                      118,817                      40                                       3.37

14                                     Tipperary                  159,553                      51                                       3.20

15                                       Cork                       542,868                      173                                      3.19

16                                     Longford                     40,873                       13                                       3.18

17                                      Kildare                     222,504                       69                                       3.10

18                                      Wexford                   149,722                        46                                      3.07

19                                      Limerick                   194,899                        59                                      3.03

20                                     Roscommon                 64,544                       19                                      2.94

21                                        Leitrim                     32,044                         9                                       2.81

22                                        Meath                     195,044                       54                                       2.77

23                                        Kerry                      147,707                       37                                       2.50

24                                        Offaly                        77,961                      19                                       2.44

25                                       Kilkenny                     99,232                       24                                      2.42

26                                        Laois                         84,697                       13                                      1.53