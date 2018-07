New data reveals luckiest county to buy your Lotto tickets in

The “Luckiest Lotto Counties” data, using 2016 Census Population figures, shows that Tipperary has had 3.2 Lotto Jackpot winners for every 10,000 people, placing it in mid-table of the Lotto league table. The data shows that Louth, Donegal, and Mayo are the top three luckiest counties.

The last Lotto jackpot to be won in Tipperary was in October 2017 when a lucky syndicate scooped a life-changing €7.5 million prize with a ticket they bought in Eason’s Store in the Thurles Shopping Centre.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said today:

“One of the most frequent questions we are asked is what is Ireland’s luckiest Lotto county. There has always been great rivalry amongst our players all over the country to claim this title. But it is important to note that chance has no memory and playing Lotto is purely a matter of luck. Whether it is in Tipperary, Laois, or Louth, in a shop or online from the comfort of your own home, you have the exact same chance of winning a prize.

He added: “We have had 51 jackpot winners from Tipperary since Lotto started and we are looking forward to a lot more in the future! And while Lotto players in Louth, Donegal, Mayo, Dublin and Carlow have enjoyed most success in the Lotto game per head of population, these findings do not have any bearing on who may be a future Lotto winner! It could be Tipperary again this Wednesday when the Lotto Jackpot is set to roll to a mega €7.5 million. This is the highest the jackpot has been in a while so we are appealing to players to buy their tickets early to avoid queues in store – or play at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.”

Co. Louth, known as “the Wee County”, boasts the most Lotto millionaires per head of population since Lotto launched three decades ago, with an incredible 76 lucky Lotto jackpot winners who have won in excess of €89 million between them; that’s 5.9 Lotto jackpot winners for every 10,000 people!

Coming a close second place is Co. Donegal, which has clocked up 90 Lotto jackpot winners in 30 years, sharing over €116 million in prizes. Census 2016 population figures show there are 5.65 Lotto jackpot winners for every 10,000 people in the county.

The Mayo football players may have suffered an early exit in the race for Sam Maguire this year but Lotto players in the green and red of the western county have had significantly more luck in the lottery game coming third on the Lotto list with 4.44 Lotto jackpot winners per 10,000 people. They have had 58 Lotto jackpot winners sharing over €103 million in prizes.

Meanwhile Dublin has had 572 lucky Lotto jackpot winners scooping over €856 million in jackpot prizes alone, or 4.25 winners for every 10,000 inhabitants. That tally places the county 4thon the Lotto league table due to its population of over 1.3 million.

Lucky Ranking County Population Lotto Jackpot Wins Lotto Jackpot Wins per 10,000



1 Louth 128,884 76 5.90

2 Donegal 159,192 90 5.65

3 Mayo 130,507 58 4.44

4 Dublin 1,347,359 572 4.25

5 Carlow 56,932 22 3.86

6 Wicklow 142,425 54 3.79

7 Cavan 76,176 28 3.68

8 Westmeath 88,770 32 3.60

9 Monaghan 61,386 22 3.58

10 Galway 258,058 92 3.57

11 Sligo 65,535 23 3.51

12 Waterford 116,176 40 3.44

13 Clare 118,817 40 3.37

14 Tipperary 159,553 51 3.20

15 Cork 542,868 173 3.19

16 Longford 40,873 13 3.18

17 Kildare 222,504 69 3.10

18 Wexford 149,722 46 3.07

19 Limerick 194,899 59 3.03

20 Roscommon 64,544 19 2.94

21 Leitrim 32,044 9 2.81

22 Meath 195,044 54 2.77

23 Kerry 147,707 37 2.50

24 Offaly 77,961 19 2.44

25 Kilkenny 99,232 24 2.42

26 Laois 84,697 13 1.53