Mary Newman Julian urges the 12 Men’s Sheds Groups in Tipperary to apply for funding by 31st August deadline

All 12 Tipperary Men’s Sheds are encouraged to apply to a national funding pot of half a million euro to support their good work, a Fine Gael Tipperary General Election Candidate Mary Newman Julian has said.

This capital funding provides small grants to individual Men’s Sheds in order to enable them to purchase equipment or carry out minor works to improve their shed. Mary Newman Julian said: “Men’s Sheds are a worldwide movement which encourages men to talk about their feelings in order to improve mental health and wellbeing.

“Local Men’s Sheds here in Tipperary create a space where men can discuss health issues and emotions while engaging in purposeful activities.

“The sheds are in urban and rural areas across the county in Borrisokane, 2 in Cashel, Cahir, Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Glengoole, Mullinahone, Nenagh, Silvermines, Thurles & Tipperary Town. They promote the health and wellbeing of members by combating issues such as loneliness and isolation, while creating a culture where men can discuss their thoughts and feelings without stigma.

“They are a great example of a positive community based organisation that promotes good citizenship through good works.

“It is important that the individual local sheds apply for this funding. Applications will have to be made to the Tipperary Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) by 31st August 2018.”

Minister for Rural & Community Development, Michael Ring said: “In recent years, Men’s Sheds have become a fixture of life in towns and villages throughout Ireland. There are now approximately 350 around the country and they offer a safe, comfortable and inclusive environment where men of all ages can share skills, work on meaningful projects and connect with their communities.

“They are great at rolling their sleeves up and getting stuck in to many and various community initiatives. “I have decided to introduce this funding in recognition of the wonderful that Men’s Sheds do. The funding is being provided following discussions with the Irish Men’s Shed Association. I have asked them to provide details to their members over the coming period on how to apply.

“I encourage all Men’s Sheds to avail of the support and I wish the Irish Men’s Shed Association every success as it grows and develops,” the Fine Gael Minister said.