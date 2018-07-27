Fun Dog Show & Dualla Charity Horse Show at Dualla Threshing Festival - August 5th

The annual Dualla Threshing Festival takes place on Sunday, August 5th, just outside Cashel, and includes both a fun dog show and a charity horse show.

The Dog Show kicks off at 1pm. Entries will be taken from 12pm. Entry Fee is a charity donation in aid of South Tipperary Hospice, Order of Malta.

Cost is €5 to enter at the Gate for Day, and children go free.It’s a fun dog show to cater for all kinds of dogs small to large, young to old and pretty to not so pretty!

There will be 10 Different Classes followed by a Best in Show. Some great prizes to be won also.

A fun day out for all with free activities for kids including a Petting Zoo, Bouncy Castles & Face Painting, and much more. Hope to see you all there. For more information call Laura Hannigan on 087-2546772.

Classes as follows:

1) Toy Dog (small dog breeds)

2) Best Veteran (7+ years).

3) Best Rescue Dog (any breed)

4) Waggiest Dog

5) Medium/Large dogs (any breed)

6) Fancy Dress

7) Puppy Class (up to 12 months)

8) Best Junior Handler (under 12s)

9) Terrier Class

10) Dog the Judge would most like to take home

11) Best in Show (all first placers)

Meanwhile, the Dualla Charity Horse Show events are non-competitive events,and this year's charities in line to benefit are the Order of Malta and Tipperary Hospice.

“We strongly believe that charity starts at home so therefore entry fees will be a kind donation,” said an organiser. “All entries are taken on the day. Once a donation has been made you can enter as many classes as you'd like without further donation.” Donation sizes are at the competitor's discretion

“We have a vast range of classes with a rosette for every person guaranteed. There are also four perpetual trophies up for grabs for the winner of each 'Best in Show' class,” added the spokesperson.

There are three rings in total: Ring 1 - Horses 10.30am sharp) Ring 2 - Ponies (10.30am) Ring 3 - Inhand & working hunter (11.30am).