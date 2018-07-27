Tipperary takeaway issued with closure order by Food Safety Authority

A closure order was served yesterday, July 26, on Ricky's Fast Food and Indian takeaway, 1 Abbey Street, Roscrea.

The closure order was served by the HSE on Riaz Uddin under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 (S.I. No. 117 of 2010)

No further details for the closure order were given by the Food Safety Authority at this time. No date was given for when the order might be lifted.