Two-month suspended jail sentence for Littleton alcoholic who threw 'hand axe' at ex-partner's front patio door

A Littleton man who went to the home of his ex-partner, and threw an axe at her door causing criminal damage, was given a suspended 2-month jail sentence at Thurles District Court.

Richard Ivors, of 28 Derrynaflan Avenue, Littleton, went to a house close by to his own on September 19, 2016, with a “small hand-axe” that belonged to his ex-partner. Sgt. Andrew Lyons told Judge Brian O’Shea that Ivors threw the axe at the door, where it then bounced on to the patio.

The injured party later came home and discovered the axe, and recognised it.

Mr Ivors was arrested, and admitted the charge of damaging the glass at the front patio door, belonging to the victim.

Separately, on March 29, 2018, Garda James Kelleher was on duty in Liberty Square, Thurles, when he observed Ivors on the footpath outside AIB. Ivors was “stumbling” around, while there was traffic in the area. There was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath and his speech was slurred, said Sgt. Lyons. Ivors was charged with being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to himself and to others.

Solicitor Ms Anne Fitzpatrick said there has been “no difficulty” since with the injured party in the Littleton matter. Mr Ivors is a single man in his 40’s, and alcohol is a feature in his troubles.

A letter from his GP showed he sustained an injury to his head. “He pleaded guilty at the earliest possible opportunity,” said Ms Fitzpatrick. Mr Ivors works in a Fás scheme, which “has given him some purpose.” Ivors no longer comes into Thurles frequently.

The axe had “slid along the ground”.

Judge O’Shea said that if Ivors had not paid compensation, he would be facing an “immediate” custodial sentence. “His behaviour has been like some kind of plague on the people of Littleton,” said the Judge. “He has a significant number of previous convictions,” and there has been “no real attempt” made concerning his alcohol addiction.

Judge O’Shea said it was appropriate, given Ivors’ history, to impose a 2-month jail sentence, suspended for six months, on condition that he have no direct or indirect contact with the victim, and that he not consume any alcohol in a public place. If Gardaí find him in an intoxicated state, Ivors will be brought back to Court and “he will serve two months in prison straight away.”

Judge O’Shea warned Mr Ivors: “There are a lot of people in Littleton who will ring the Guards if they see you drunk.”