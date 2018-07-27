Coolmoyne & Moyglass Vintage Club Silage Extravaganza!

Silage Extravaganza hosted by Coolmoyne & Moyglass Vintage Club with proceeds in Aid of South Tipp Hospice will take place on Sunday 29th July 2018 in Moyglass, Fethard. Events on the Day:- Vintage & Classic Silage Cutting; Vintage Shows, Trade Stands, Family Day; Record Attempts - the most tractors on one site; the most vintage harvesters on one site, the most MF65 tractors on one site. The Irish County Tractor Club will be supporting the event & the County Seahorse will be making it’s first Irish appearance. Live music by TR Dallas plus local artists. Kids & Family entertainment, dog show, bouncy castles plus much more. Trade stands available contact: Kieran on 087-8327645 / Seamus on 086-2547162 / Pat on 086-8535759