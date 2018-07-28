Calls for suspension of parking charges in Nenagh to help local ‘businesses survive’

Tipperary County Council is prepared to look at fine tuning parking arrangements in Nenagh but will not agree to any suspension of charges, local councillors have been told.

There were heated exchanges at the July meeting of Nenagh Municipal District Council after Cllr John Carroll called for the suspension of parking charges in the town to help local businesses survive.

However, he was told by district administrator Rosemary Joyce, on behalf of the council, that parking charges were levied on a statutory basis and it was not within the powers of the municipal district council to waiver the charges.

"It would have a negative impact and people would park anywhere and for a long time," she said.

She said the best way for people to help Nenagh businesses was to shop local.

Cllr Carroll, proposing his motion, said that a number of businesses in Nenagh were under pressure.

"Businesses are struggling and I want to do everything I can to keep vitality in our towns and villages," he said.

Supporting Cllr Carroll's call, Cllr Hughie McGrath said that the council needed to look at offering the same attractions as retail outlets on the outskirts of Nenagh, where, he said, people could relax when they drive into them.

"Maybe we can reconfigure parking with a half-hour free. We need to take a different view, speak to the Chamber of Commerce and come up with a parking plan that suits the town," he said.

Cllr Seamus Morris agreed something had to be done, saying businesses had had a "fairly horrific time".

He told the council executive that when they were were looking for money they needed to think of the consequences and avoid driving people out of town.

"We will have nothing left in the town centre if we do nothing," he warned, pointing out that using free parking as an excuse for traffic management didn't hold up as there were never any traffic jams at the town's retail centres.

"The plan must not be to use people coming into town as revenue," said Cllr Morris.

A clearly agitated Cllr Phyl Bugler said that a strong Ballina needed a strong Nenagh and that people could drive from Ballina to Limerick in 10 minutes.

Calling for an increase in the amount of time people can park in Nenagh, she urged that the council bring back disc parking whereby people could buy a number of tickets in a booklet.

"What can you do in one hour?" she asked. "We need to be realistic."

However, district manager Marcus O'Connor stated that he wanted to "kill the myth" that the council made money out of parking.

"Pay parking ensures that there is a turn over in spaces. If you have free parking, you may as well have no parking," he said.

"Disc parking is going back to the Stone Age. We have eparking and more and more people are using that. Pay and display and apps is the way to go," he said.

But Cllr Bugler replied: "People know nothing about apps. Give them a God damn book of tickets, not a God damn app. I can park in Limerick when ever I God damn want. It's the elderly people who need to be near the shops."

Mr O'Connor told Cllr Bugler her argument "doesn't make sense".

However, he took the point about fine tuning the system.

Cllr Carroll asked that the matter be discussed with Nenagh businesses ahead of the next council budget.